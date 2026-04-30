Panache Digilife consolidated net profit rises 323.89% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 66.28% to Rs 99.90 crore

Net profit of Panache Digilife rose 323.89% to Rs 9.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 66.28% to Rs 99.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 60.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 135.27% to Rs 16.21 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 109.27% to Rs 242.98 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 116.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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