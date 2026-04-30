Panache Digilife consolidated net profit rises 323.89% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 66.28% to Rs 99.90 croreNet profit of Panache Digilife rose 323.89% to Rs 9.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 66.28% to Rs 99.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 60.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 135.27% to Rs 16.21 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 109.27% to Rs 242.98 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 116.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales99.9060.08 66 242.98116.11 109 OPM %16.225.86 -11.129.16 - PBDT17.123.26 425 26.778.59 212 PBT16.752.98 462 25.517.51 240 NP9.582.26 324 16.216.89 135
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First Published: Apr 30 2026 | 9:31 AM IST