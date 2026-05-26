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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Panafic Industrials reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.65 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Panafic Industrials reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.65 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 26 2026 | 6:05 PM IST

Sales decline 80.00% to Rs 0.05 crore

Net Loss of Panafic Industrials reported to Rs 2.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 80.00% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 2.37 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 15.15% to Rs 0.76 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.050.25 -80 0.760.66 15 OPM %-5300.00-8.00 --311.846.06 - PBDT-2.65-0.02 -13150 -2.370.04 PL PBT-2.65-0.02 -13150 -2.370.04 PL NP-2.65-0.02 -13150 -2.370.03 PL

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First Published: May 26 2026 | 6:05 PM IST

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