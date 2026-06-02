Panama Petrochem consolidated net profit rises 60.56% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 18.35% to Rs 822.77 crore

Net profit of Panama Petrochem rose 60.56% to Rs 71.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 44.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.35% to Rs 822.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 695.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 13.62% to Rs 212.50 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 187.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.72% to Rs 3064.26 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2792.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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