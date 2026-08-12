Wednesday, August 12, 2026 | 12:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to watchN Chandrasekaran ResignsStocks to BuyGold and Silver PriceQ1 Results TodayTATA Group Stocks TodayManappuram Finance ShareGoogle Pixel 11 Series Launch
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Panama Petrochem consolidated net profit rises 624.80% in the June 2026 quarter

Panama Petrochem consolidated net profit rises 624.80% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 12:50 PM IST

Sales rise 150.30% to Rs 1735.15 crore

Net profit of Panama Petrochem rose 624.80% to Rs 308.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 42.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 150.30% to Rs 1735.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 693.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1735.15693.22 150 OPM %22.357.91 -PBDT386.2655.88 591 PBT382.5852.58 628 NP308.9142.62 625

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Mukand consolidated net profit rises 97.59% in the June 2026 quarter

Mukand consolidated net profit rises 97.59% in the June 2026 quarter

Bambino Agro Industries standalone net profit declines 5.04% in the June 2026 quarter

Bambino Agro Industries standalone net profit declines 5.04% in the June 2026 quarter

Atlas Cycles (Haryana) reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.92 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Atlas Cycles (Haryana) reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.92 crore in the June 2026 quarter

India's liquid fuels consumption expected to edge down marginally in 2026 before rising next year

India's liquid fuels consumption expected to edge down marginally in 2026 before rising next year

Alumina producers advance after Norway's Norsk Hydro announces production cut

Alumina producers advance after Norway's Norsk Hydro announces production cut

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 12:50 PM IST