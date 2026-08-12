Panama Petrochem consolidated net profit rises 624.80% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 150.30% to Rs 1735.15 crore

Net profit of Panama Petrochem rose 624.80% to Rs 308.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 42.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 150.30% to Rs 1735.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 693.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1735.15693.2222.357.91386.2655.88382.5852.58308.9142.62

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