Panama Petrochem consolidated net profit rises 624.80% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 150.30% to Rs 1735.15 croreNet profit of Panama Petrochem rose 624.80% to Rs 308.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 42.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 150.30% to Rs 1735.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 693.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1735.15693.22 150 OPM %22.357.91 -PBDT386.2655.88 591 PBT382.5852.58 628 NP308.9142.62 625
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 12:50 PM IST