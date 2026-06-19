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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Panama Petrochem Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Panama Petrochem Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Jun 19 2026 | 12:51 PM IST

IRIS Regtech Solutions Ltd, Sundaram Brake Linings Ltd, S P Apparels Ltd and Rane (Madras) Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 19 June 2026.

IRIS Regtech Solutions Ltd, Sundaram Brake Linings Ltd, S P Apparels Ltd and Rane (Madras) Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 19 June 2026.

Panama Petrochem Ltd soared 18.03% to Rs 482.9 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.8 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 54437 shares in the past one month.

 

IRIS Regtech Solutions Ltd surged 15.00% to Rs 276. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4825 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1975 shares in the past one month.

Sundaram Brake Linings Ltd spiked 14.32% to Rs 847.25. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 249 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1046 shares in the past one month.

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S P Apparels Ltd spurt 13.89% to Rs 1046.05. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 65018 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17919 shares in the past one month.

Rane (Madras) Ltd exploded 12.66% to Rs 1113.1. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 48259 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1698 shares in the past one month.

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First Published: Jun 19 2026 | 12:51 PM IST

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