Panasonic Carbon India Company standalone net profit declines 32.38% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 30.10% to Rs 11.10 crore

Net profit of Panasonic Carbon India Company declined 32.38% to Rs 4.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 30.10% to Rs 11.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 15.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.11.1015.8823.3334.635.858.635.718.464.266.30

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