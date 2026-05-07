Panasonic Carbon India Company standalone net profit declines 6.56% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 19.78% to Rs 10.18 crore

Net profit of Panasonic Carbon India Company declined 6.56% to Rs 4.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 19.78% to Rs 10.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 12.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 1.97% to Rs 21.24 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 20.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 1.37% to Rs 54.74 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 54.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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