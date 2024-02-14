Panasonic Carbon India Company standalone net profit rises 35.11% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 3.27% to Rs 13.02 crore

Net profit of Panasonic Carbon India Company rose 35.11% to Rs 4.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 3.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 3.27% to Rs 13.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 13.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.13.0213.4631.5723.406.684.996.504.794.813.56