Panasonic Carbon India Company standalone net profit rises 35.11% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 3.27% to Rs 13.02 croreNet profit of Panasonic Carbon India Company rose 35.11% to Rs 4.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 3.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 3.27% to Rs 13.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 13.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales13.0213.46 -3 OPM %31.5723.40 -PBDT6.684.99 34 PBT6.504.79 36 NP4.813.56 35
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content