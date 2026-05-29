Panasonic Energy India Company standalone net profit rises 47.86% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 13.01% to Rs 71.66 croreNet profit of Panasonic Energy India Company rose 47.86% to Rs 1.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.01% to Rs 71.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 63.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 70.35% to Rs 3.49 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 11.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 0.60% to Rs 270.03 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 268.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales71.6663.41 13 270.03268.41 1 OPM %4.584.84 -3.866.87 - PBDT4.223.85 10 13.9922.07 -37 PBT3.222.45 31 9.7317.69 -45 NP1.731.17 48 3.4911.77 -70
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First Published: May 29 2026 | 5:51 PM IST