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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Panatone Finvest reports standalone net loss of Rs 37.83 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Panatone Finvest reports standalone net loss of Rs 37.83 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 15 2026 | 6:04 PM IST

Sales decline 79.11% to Rs 1.31 crore

Net Loss of Panatone Finvest reported to Rs 37.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 72.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 79.11% to Rs 1.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 90.36 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 166.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 56.30% to Rs 351.81 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 225.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1.316.27 -79 351.81225.08 56 OPM %77.1094.42 -99.7099.55 - PBDT-37.12-71.85 48 160.40-112.94 LP PBT-37.12-71.85 48 160.40-112.94 LP NP-37.83-72.26 48 90.36-166.12 LP

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First Published: Jun 15 2026 | 6:04 PM IST

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