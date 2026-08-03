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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Panchmahal Steel reports standalone net profit of Rs 4.34 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Panchmahal Steel reports standalone net profit of Rs 4.34 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 03 2026 | 4:53 PM IST

Sales rise 7.35% to Rs 93.97 crore

Net profit of Panchmahal Steel reported to Rs 4.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 7.35% to Rs 93.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 87.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales93.9787.54 7 OPM %8.72-0.23 -PBDT7.80-0.63 LP PBT5.80-2.62 LP NP4.34-1.92 LP

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First Published: Aug 03 2026 | 4:53 PM IST