Panjon standalone net profit declines 17.39% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 12.36% to Rs 12.12 crore

Net profit of Panjon declined 17.39% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 12.36% to Rs 12.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 13.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 35.85% to Rs 0.72 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 56.34% to Rs 47.62 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 30.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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