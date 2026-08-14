Panjon standalone net profit rises 22.22% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 25.70% to Rs 8.07 crore

Net profit of Panjon rose 22.22% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 25.70% to Rs 8.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.8.076.422.482.960.190.170.110.090.110.09

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