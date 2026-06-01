Panorama Studios International consolidated net profit declines 70.43% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales decline 69.50% to Rs 64.83 croreNet profit of Panorama Studios International declined 70.43% to Rs 8.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 30.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 69.50% to Rs 64.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 212.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 62.58% to Rs 15.67 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 41.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 15.28% to Rs 308.50 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 364.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales64.83212.54 -69 308.50364.15 -15 OPM %19.9320.91 -7.9316.48 - PBDT13.4143.08 -69 22.2556.56 -61 PBT11.8541.68 -72 16.2653.64 -70 NP8.9130.13 -70 15.6741.88 -63
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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 10:15 AM IST