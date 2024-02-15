Sensex (    %)
                        
Panorama Studios International consolidated net profit declines 89.79% in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 15 2024 | 9:41 AM IST
Sales decline 83.06% to Rs 33.15 crore
Net profit of Panorama Studios International declined 89.79% to Rs 3.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 33.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 83.06% to Rs 33.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 195.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales33.15195.73 -83 OPM %14.4822.68 -PBDT3.5244.07 -92 PBT3.2543.88 -93 NP3.4033.31 -90
First Published: Feb 15 2024 | 7:39 AM IST

