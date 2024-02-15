Panorama Studios International consolidated net profit declines 89.79% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 83.06% to Rs 33.15 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Panorama Studios International declined 89.79% to Rs 3.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 33.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 83.06% to Rs 33.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 195.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.33.15195.7314.4822.683.5244.073.2543.883.4033.31