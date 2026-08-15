Panorama Studios International consolidated net profit rises 165.95% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 34.26% to Rs 183.07 crore

Net profit of Panorama Studios International rose 165.95% to Rs 13.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 34.26% to Rs 183.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 136.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.183.07136.3510.945.5618.326.2316.934.7913.595.11

Powered by Capital Market - Live News