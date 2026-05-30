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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pansari Developers consolidated net profit rises 53.06% in the March 2026 quarter

Pansari Developers consolidated net profit rises 53.06% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 5:38 PM IST

Sales decline 27.30% to Rs 13.58 crore

Net profit of Pansari Developers rose 53.06% to Rs 8.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 27.30% to Rs 13.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 18.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 165.20% to Rs 19.89 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 140.43% to Rs 96.10 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 39.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales13.5818.68 -27 96.1039.97 140 OPM %-2.3636.13 -15.4231.52 - PBDT10.697.57 41 28.4913.21 116 PBT10.127.36 38 26.0510.04 159 NP8.255.39 53 19.897.50 165

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First Published: May 30 2026 | 5:38 PM IST

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