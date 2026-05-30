Pansari Developers consolidated net profit rises 53.06% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 27.30% to Rs 13.58 crore

Net profit of Pansari Developers rose 53.06% to Rs 8.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 27.30% to Rs 13.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 18.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 165.20% to Rs 19.89 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 140.43% to Rs 96.10 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 39.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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