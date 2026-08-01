Panth Infinity consolidated net profit rises 308.45% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 77.49% to Rs 59.30 crore

Net profit of Panth Infinity rose 308.45% to Rs 14.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 77.49% to Rs 59.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 33.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.59.3033.4123.6410.2714.023.4314.013.4314.013.43

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