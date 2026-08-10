Par Drugs & Chemicals standalone net profit rises 41.44% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 20.08% to Rs 31.28 crore

Net profit of Par Drugs & Chemicals rose 41.44% to Rs 4.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 20.08% to Rs 31.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 26.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.31.2826.0520.3613.677.295.386.334.484.713.33

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