Paradeep Phosphates board approves incorporation of subsidiary

The board of Paradeep Phosphates today has approved the ncorporation of a wholly-owned subsidiary company in the name of "Fertilizer Innovation FoundationIndia", subject to the receipt of the requisite statutory approvals.

The proposed Company will be incorporated under Section 8 of the Companies Act, 2013 as a not-for profit entity to undertake research, innovation, knowledge dissemination, capacity building and allied activities in the fertilizer and agriculture sector.