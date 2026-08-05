Paradeep Phosphates board approves incorporation of subsidiary
The board of Paradeep Phosphates today has approved the ncorporation of a wholly-owned subsidiary company in the name of "Fertilizer Innovation FoundationIndia", subject to the receipt of the requisite statutory approvals.
The proposed Company will be incorporated under Section 8 of the Companies Act, 2013 as a not-for profit entity to undertake research, innovation, knowledge dissemination, capacity building and allied activities in the fertilizer and agriculture sector.
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First Published: Aug 05 2026 | 7:50 PM IST