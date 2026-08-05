Wednesday, August 05, 2026 | 08:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Stock Market ClosedDelhi SIR DeadlineZuckerberg apologises to IndiaRBI MPC Repo RateQ1 Results TodayCanada Express Entry DrawTitan Q1 PreviewRealty Firms on Repo RateRBI Policy: Market Outlook
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Paradeep Phosphates board approves incorporation of subsidiary

Paradeep Phosphates board approves incorporation of subsidiary

Last Updated : Aug 05 2026 | 8:04 PM IST
The board of Paradeep Phosphates today has approved the ncorporation of a wholly-owned subsidiary company in the name of "Fertilizer Innovation FoundationIndia", subject to the receipt of the requisite statutory approvals.

The proposed Company will be incorporated under Section 8 of the Companies Act, 2013 as a not-for profit entity to undertake research, innovation, knowledge dissemination, capacity building and allied activities in the fertilizer and agriculture sector.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

SEPC receives LoA from SAIL- IISCO Steel Plant

SEPC receives LoA from SAIL- IISCO Steel Plant

Samvardhana Motherson International incorporates subsidiary in Netherlands

Samvardhana Motherson International incorporates subsidiary in Netherlands

Board of RSWM approves JV for denim garment manufacturing

Board of RSWM approves JV for denim garment manufacturing

Wipro and Rubrik launch Enterprise Resilience as a Service(ERaaS)

Wipro and Rubrik launch Enterprise Resilience as a Service(ERaaS)

Urban Company launches Native M3 & M3 Pro Water Purifier

Urban Company launches Native M3 & M3 Pro Water Purifier

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 05 2026 | 7:50 PM IST