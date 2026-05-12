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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Paradeep Phosphates consolidated net profit declines 9.63% in the March 2026 quarter

Paradeep Phosphates consolidated net profit declines 9.63% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 12 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales rise 12.11% to Rs 4701.97 crore

Net profit of Paradeep Phosphates declined 9.63% to Rs 155.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 172.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.11% to Rs 4701.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4193.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 50.48% to Rs 996.35 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 662.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 28.70% to Rs 21826.34 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 16958.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales4701.974193.96 12 21826.3416958.65 29 OPM %9.419.14 -9.869.14 - PBDT326.11324.38 1 1770.581255.16 41 PBT200.30238.50 -16 1367.38910.87 50 NP155.60172.19 -10 996.35662.13 50

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First Published: May 12 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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