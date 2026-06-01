Parag Fans & Cooling Systems reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.56 crore in the March 2026 quarter
Sales decline 21.47% to Rs 6.62 croreNet loss of Parag Fans & Cooling Systems reported to Rs 1.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 21.47% to Rs 6.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 60.87% to Rs 0.27 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 0.92% to Rs 18.68 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 18.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales6.628.43 -21 18.6818.51 1 OPM %-5.14-9.61 -10.921.46 - PBDT-0.41-0.25 -64 1.690.44 284 PBT-0.45-0.51 12 1.380.10 1280 NP-1.560.10 PL 0.270.69 -61
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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:34 AM IST