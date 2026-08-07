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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Parag Milk Foods board approves expansion of its cheese manufacturing capacity

Parag Milk Foods board approves expansion of its cheese manufacturing capacity

Last Updated : Aug 07 2026 | 6:04 PM IST

At meeting held on 06 August 2026

The board of Parag Milk Foods at its meeting held on 06 August 2026 has approved the expansion of cheese manufacturing capacity by additional 60MT/day (approx) as a brownfield expansion thereby increasing the existing cheese manufacturing capacity from 60MT/day to 120MT/day (approx), involving an investment of approx Rs 105 crore towards the said capacity addition.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Aug 07 2026 | 10:16 AM IST