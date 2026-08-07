Parag Milk Foods board approves expansion of its cheese manufacturing capacity
At meeting held on 06 August 2026The board of Parag Milk Foods at its meeting held on 06 August 2026 has approved the expansion of cheese manufacturing capacity by additional 60MT/day (approx) as a brownfield expansion thereby increasing the existing cheese manufacturing capacity from 60MT/day to 120MT/day (approx), involving an investment of approx Rs 105 crore towards the said capacity addition.
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First Published: Aug 07 2026 | 10:16 AM IST