Parag Milk Foods consolidated net profit rises 23.01% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 2.95% to Rs 945.34 croreNet profit of Parag Milk Foods rose 23.01% to Rs 32.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 26.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 2.95% to Rs 945.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 918.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 13.69% to Rs 135.05 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 118.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.23% to Rs 3817.50 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3432.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales945.34918.25 3 3817.503432.21 11 OPM %6.286.75 -6.737.36 - PBDT57.6749.93 16 228.85199.81 15 PBT40.1432.55 23 158.11132.59 19 NP32.2426.21 23 135.05118.79 14
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Inventure Growth & Securities reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.34 crore in the March 2026 quarter
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First Published: May 08 2026 | 9:11 AM IST