Parag Milk Foods records PAT of Rs 32 crore in Q4 FY26

Parag Milk Foods has reported 23% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 32 crore on a 3% increase in revenue to Rs 945 crore in Q4 FY26 as compared with Q4 FY25.

While EBITDA improved by 4% YoY to Rs 78 crore, EBITDA margin rose by 10 basis points YoY to 8.3% in Q4 FY26.

Profit before tax in Q4 FY26 stood at Rs 40 crore, up by 23% from Rs 33 crore in Q4 FY25.

For FY26, the company has recorded consolidated net profit and revenue from operations of Rs 135 crore (up 14% YoY) and Rs 3,818 crore (up 11% YoY), respectively.

Akshali Shah, executive director, PMFL said: "FY26 has been a meaningful year for Parag Milk Foods with overall topline growth of 11% and bottom line growth of 19% before exceptional items.

The year also unfolded New age business growth 91% with quarterly revenues inching up to 100 crore.

Our performance reflects the benefits of focused execution across portfolio premiumisation, calibrated pricing, and cost discipline, while combating hyper inflation in commodity prices.

Parag Milk Foods is the largest private dairy FMCG Company with a Pan India presence.

The scrip fell 3.32% to currently trade at Rs 223 on the BSE.

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