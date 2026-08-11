Paragon Finance standalone net profit rises 140.71% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales decline 18.35% to Rs 0.89 croreNet profit of Paragon Finance rose 140.71% to Rs 3.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 18.35% to Rs 0.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.891.09 -18 OPM %74.1640.37 -PBDT4.091.55 164 PBT4.011.49 169 NP3.371.40 141
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First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 5:52 PM IST