Paramount Communications consolidated net profit rises 6.49% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 17.35% to Rs 529.40 crore

Net profit of Paramount Communications rose 6.49% to Rs 19.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 18.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 17.35% to Rs 529.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 451.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.529.40451.126.563.3630.9728.8526.5425.1919.7018.50

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