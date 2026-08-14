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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Paramount Communications consolidated net profit rises 6.49% in the June 2026 quarter

Paramount Communications consolidated net profit rises 6.49% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 5:33 PM IST

Sales rise 17.35% to Rs 529.40 crore

Net profit of Paramount Communications rose 6.49% to Rs 19.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 18.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 17.35% to Rs 529.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 451.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales529.40451.12 17 OPM %6.563.36 -PBDT30.9728.85 7 PBT26.5425.19 5 NP19.7018.50 6

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 5:33 PM IST