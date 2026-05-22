Paramount Communications consolidated net profit rises 9.50% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 13.07% to Rs 573.31 crore

Net profit of Paramount Communications rose 9.50% to Rs 20.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 18.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.07% to Rs 573.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 507.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 31.30% to Rs 59.75 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 86.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 21.44% to Rs 1913.35 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1575.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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