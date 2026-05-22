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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Paramount Communications consolidated net profit rises 9.50% in the March 2026 quarter

Paramount Communications consolidated net profit rises 9.50% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 22 2026 | 5:54 PM IST

Sales rise 13.07% to Rs 573.31 crore

Net profit of Paramount Communications rose 9.50% to Rs 20.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 18.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.07% to Rs 573.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 507.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 31.30% to Rs 59.75 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 86.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 21.44% to Rs 1913.35 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1575.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales573.31507.02 13 1913.351575.60 21 OPM %5.216.25 -3.477.83 - PBDT31.2828.92 8 96.21123.21 -22 PBT27.4625.40 8 80.79110.95 -27 NP20.5218.74 9 59.7586.97 -31

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First Published: May 22 2026 | 5:54 PM IST

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