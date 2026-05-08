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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Paramount Cosmetics (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Paramount Cosmetics (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 08 2026 | 6:04 PM IST

Sales decline 53.34% to Rs 2.79 crore

Net Loss of Paramount Cosmetics (India) reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 53.34% to Rs 2.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 66.67% to Rs 0.05 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.96% to Rs 21.39 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 20.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales2.795.98 -53 21.3920.38 5 OPM %16.850.67 -7.064.86 - PBDT0.170.10 70 0.790.62 27 PBT0.05-0.03 LP 0.330.07 371 NP-0.05-0.02 -150 0.050.03 67

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First Published: May 08 2026 | 6:04 PM IST

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