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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Paramount Cosmetics (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.12 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Paramount Cosmetics (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.12 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 6:04 PM IST

Sales decline 28.21% to Rs 3.36 crore

Net profit of Paramount Cosmetics (India) reported to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 28.21% to Rs 3.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales3.364.68 -28 OPM %-10.719.40 -PBDT0.150.12 25 PBT0.060.01 500 NP0.12-0.06 LP

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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 6:04 PM IST