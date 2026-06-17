Paranjape Spaces & Services Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 16.04 crore in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 285.06% to Rs 10.05 croreNet Loss of Paranjape Spaces & Services Pvt reported to Rs 16.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 14.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 285.06% to Rs 10.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 46.18 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 37.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 182.59% to Rs 25.49 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales10.052.61 285 25.499.02 183 OPM %-102.39-162.45 --89.80-186.81 - PBDT-15.99-14.21 -13 -45.99-36.99 -24 PBT-16.04-14.27 -12 -46.18-37.20 -24 NP-16.04-14.27 -12 -46.18-37.20 -24
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First Published: Jun 17 2026 | 9:05 AM IST