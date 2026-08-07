Paras Defence and Space Technologies consolidated net profit rises 42.70% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 37.26% to Rs 127.91 crore

Net profit of Paras Defence and Space Technologies rose 42.70% to Rs 21.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 14.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 37.26% to Rs 127.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 93.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.127.9193.1924.9523.4832.5123.4328.0219.4521.2214.87

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