Tuesday, June 02, 2026 | 01:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Paras Defence gains on bagging Rs 53-cr order from BEL for electro-optics supply

Paras Defence gains on bagging Rs 53-cr order from BEL for electro-optics supply

Last Updated : Jun 02 2026 | 1:05 PM IST

Paras Defence and Space Technologies added 2.77% after it has received an order from Bharat Electronics (BEL) for the supply of electro-optics systems valued at approximately Rs 52.82 crore.

The domestic contract is to be executed on or before September 2027, the company said.

The order does not involve any related party transaction, and neither the promoter nor promoter group entities have any interest in the awarding entity, it added.

Paras Defence and Space Technologies is primarily engaged in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and testing of a variety of defence and space engineering products and solutions. The company caters to four major segments - defence & space optics, defence electronics, heavy engineering, and electromagnetic pulse protection solutions.

 

Bharat Electronics (BEL) is a Navratna PSU under the Ministry of Defence, Government of India. It manufactures electronic products and systems for the army, navy, and air force.

Shares of Bharat Electronics shed 0.25% to Rs 406.20 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Transrail Lighting secures new orders worth Rs 575 cr

Transrail Lighting secures new orders worth Rs 575 cr

Coforge launches Nexa Agentic AI Platform for insurance industry

Coforge launches Nexa Agentic AI Platform for insurance industry

Sammaan Capital receives upgrade in LT credit rating from S&P Global Ratings

Sammaan Capital receives upgrade in LT credit rating from S&P Global Ratings

Hindustan Unilever inaugurates new Unilever Fragrance Hub in Mumbai

Hindustan Unilever inaugurates new Unilever Fragrance Hub in Mumbai

Vishal Mega Mart allots 4.75 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Vishal Mega Mart allots 4.75 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 02 2026 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayOla Electric Mobility QIPMaruti Suzuki E100 VehicleAmazon Music Unlimited LaunchAsus Rog XBOX Ally X20 LaunchTechnology NewsPersonal Finance