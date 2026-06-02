Paras Defence gains on bagging Rs 53-cr order from BEL for electro-optics supply

Paras Defence and Space Technologies added 2.77% after it has received an order from Bharat Electronics (BEL) for the supply of electro-optics systems valued at approximately Rs 52.82 crore.

The domestic contract is to be executed on or before September 2027, the company said.

The order does not involve any related party transaction, and neither the promoter nor promoter group entities have any interest in the awarding entity, it added.

Paras Defence and Space Technologies is primarily engaged in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and testing of a variety of defence and space engineering products and solutions. The company caters to four major segments - defence & space optics, defence electronics, heavy engineering, and electromagnetic pulse protection solutions.

Bharat Electronics (BEL) is a Navratna PSU under the Ministry of Defence, Government of India. It manufactures electronic products and systems for the army, navy, and air force.

Shares of Bharat Electronics shed 0.25% to Rs 406.20 on the BSE.

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