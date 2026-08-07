Paras Defence Q1 PAT jumps 22% YoY to Rs 21 cr

Paras Defence and Space Technologies reported a 21.22% year-on-year (YoY) jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 21.22 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 17.51 crore in Q1 FY26. Revenue from operations increased 37.25% YoY to Rs 127.91 crore during the quarter.

Profit before tax (PBT) jumped 44.06% YoY to Rs 28.02 crore in Q1 FY27.

Total expenses increased 33.89% YoY to Rs 101.83 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 76.05 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 65.91 crore, up 85.92% YoY, while employee benefit expenses rose 30.76% YoY to Rs 15.09 crore. Finance cost increased 61.44% YoY to Rs 1.34 crore during the period under review.

On a segmental basis, revenue from the Optics and Optronics Systems segment jumped 62.11% YoY to Rs 68.90 crore, while revenue from the Defence Engineering segment rose 16.41% YoY to Rs 59.01 crore during the quarter.

Paras Defence and Space Technologies (PDST) is a private-sector company primarily engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing and testing a variety of defence and space engineering products and solutions. The company caters to four major segments: Defence & Space Optics, Defence Electronics, Heavy Engineering and Electromagnetic Pulse Protection Solutions.

The scrip fell 3.15% to end at Rs 1,275.70 on the BSE.

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