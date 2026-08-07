Friday, August 07, 2026 | 04:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Stock Market HighlightsStocks to watchNPS for NRISamsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra ReviewQ1 ResultsDhoot Transmission IPODelhi Rain AlertEV Sales in JulyOTT Releases
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Paras Defence Q1 PAT jumps 22% YoY to Rs 21 cr

Paras Defence Q1 PAT jumps 22% YoY to Rs 21 cr

Last Updated : Aug 07 2026 | 4:31 PM IST

Paras Defence and Space Technologies reported a 21.22% year-on-year (YoY) jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 21.22 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 17.51 crore in Q1 FY26. Revenue from operations increased 37.25% YoY to Rs 127.91 crore during the quarter.

Profit before tax (PBT) jumped 44.06% YoY to Rs 28.02 crore in Q1 FY27.

Total expenses increased 33.89% YoY to Rs 101.83 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 76.05 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 65.91 crore, up 85.92% YoY, while employee benefit expenses rose 30.76% YoY to Rs 15.09 crore. Finance cost increased 61.44% YoY to Rs 1.34 crore during the period under review.

 

On a segmental basis, revenue from the Optics and Optronics Systems segment jumped 62.11% YoY to Rs 68.90 crore, while revenue from the Defence Engineering segment rose 16.41% YoY to Rs 59.01 crore during the quarter.

Paras Defence and Space Technologies (PDST) is a private-sector company primarily engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing and testing a variety of defence and space engineering products and solutions. The company caters to four major segments: Defence & Space Optics, Defence Electronics, Heavy Engineering and Electromagnetic Pulse Protection Solutions.

The scrip fell 3.15% to end at Rs 1,275.70 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

SBI gains after Q1 PAT climbs 10% YoY to Rs 21,121 cr

SBI gains after Q1 PAT climbs 10% YoY to Rs 21,121 cr

EazyDiner IndusInd Bank Platinum Credit Card launched on RuPay network

EazyDiner IndusInd Bank Platinum Credit Card launched on RuPay network

Kalyani Steels Q1 PAT rises 11% YoY to Rs 68 crore

Kalyani Steels Q1 PAT rises 11% YoY to Rs 68 crore

Japanese markets end slightly lower

Japanese markets end slightly lower

Chinese markets end week higher

Chinese markets end week higher

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 07 2026 | 4:31 PM IST