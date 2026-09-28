Paras receives order worth Rs 26.59 cr from DRDO
Paras Defence and Space Technologies (PARAS) has received an order from the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Ministry of Defence, valued at approximately Rs 26.59 crore (including taxes), wherein the Company will be the Lead System Integrator and will also provide the complete design, analysis, fabrication, manufacturing and assembly of the Optics and Opto-Mechanical Unit for a Hyperspectral Mission. The complete payload shall qualify as a Space-Borne System having potential utilisation for Earth Observation.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Sep 28 2026 | 3:31 PM IST