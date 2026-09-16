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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Park Group undertakes O&M of 300-bed Axis Hospital and Research Centre, Kanpur

Park Group undertakes O&M of 300-bed Axis Hospital and Research Centre, Kanpur

Last Updated : Sep 16 2026 | 11:04 AM IST

Aggarwal Hospital and Research Services, a wholly owned subsidiary of Park Medi World, has today, 16 September 2026, entered into operation and management agreement with Axis Educational Society (AES) for operating and managing a 300-bed multi-super speciality hospital, namely Axis Hospital and Research Centre located in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, for a term of 28 years.

Park Group will assume complete operation and management of the hospital on an asset-light basis investing in renovation, modernisation and medical equipment, and operating the facility under a long term arrangement without an upfront acquisition of land or building. The effective date of the said Operation and Management Agreement shall be no later than 01 April 2027.

 

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First Published: Sep 16 2026 | 11:04 AM IST