Park Group undertakes O&M of 300-bed Axis Hospital and Research Centre, Kanpur
Aggarwal Hospital and Research Services, a wholly owned subsidiary of Park Medi World, has today, 16 September 2026, entered into operation and management agreement with Axis Educational Society (AES) for operating and managing a 300-bed multi-super speciality hospital, namely Axis Hospital and Research Centre located in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, for a term of 28 years.
Park Group will assume complete operation and management of the hospital on an asset-light basis investing in renovation, modernisation and medical equipment, and operating the facility under a long term arrangement without an upfront acquisition of land or building. The effective date of the said Operation and Management Agreement shall be no later than 01 April 2027.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Sep 16 2026 | 11:04 AM IST