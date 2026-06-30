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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Park Medi World announces 100-bed expansion at its Palam Vihar facility

Park Medi World announces 100-bed expansion at its Palam Vihar facility

Last Updated : Jun 30 2026 | 10:32 AM IST
Umkal Health Care, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Park Medi World, has today approved a significant expansion of its existing 225-bed Park Hospital in Palam Vihar, Gurugram, with the addition of 100 new beds.

The Palam Vihar facility is one of the flagship hospitals of the group; in FY'26, it had an occupancy of ~86%, delivered a revenue of ~Rs 245 crore.

The newly expanded facility will be branded Park Hospital Platinum and is slated to commence operations in November 2026.

With this expansion, Park Group's consolidated bed capacity across Gurugram will rise to 750 beds.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Jun 30 2026 | 10:32 AM IST

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