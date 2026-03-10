Tuesday, March 10, 2026 | 11:25 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Park Medi World board approves launch of Panchkula hospital and expansion of Mohali hospital

Last Updated : Mar 10 2026 | 11:16 AM IST

At board meeting held on 10 March 2026

The board of Park Medi World at its meeting held on 10 March 2026 has approved the launch of a multispecialty hospital at Panchkula on 29 March 2026. The board also approved the addition of bed capacity y of Grecian Super Speciality Hospital, Mohali (Mohali Hospital) by adding 150 beds to the existing bed capacity of 350 beds. The Mohali Hospital is run and operated by RGS Healthcare, subsidiary of the company.

JSW Steel Feb crude steel output falls 2% to 23.66 lakh tonnes

Volumes soar at Coromandel International Ltd counter

NTPC Green commissions solar project in Andhra Pradesh

Income tax Department carries out nation-wide verification exercise on restaurants suppressing turnover

KPI Green commissions additional capacity in ongoing GUVNL solar IPP project

First Published: Mar 10 2026 | 11:16 AM IST

