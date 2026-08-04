Park Medi World consolidated net profit rises 42.31% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 19.27% to Rs 475.71 crore

Net profit of Park Medi World rose 42.31% to Rs 82.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 57.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 19.27% to Rs 475.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 398.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.475.71398.8526.5026.31123.9296.67105.0881.9082.5157.98

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