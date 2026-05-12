Park Medi World consolidated net profit rises 58.03% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 30.09% to Rs 460.41 croreNet profit of Park Medi World rose 58.03% to Rs 70.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 44.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 30.09% to Rs 460.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 353.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 28.01% to Rs 258.12 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 201.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 20.51% to Rs 1679.36 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1393.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales460.41353.92 30 1679.361393.57 21 OPM %27.6624.99 -26.4626.62 - PBDT120.9081.36 49 417.05342.57 22 PBT103.3965.83 57 354.58285.67 24 NP70.8644.84 58 258.12201.64 28
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First Published: May 12 2026 | 4:31 PM IST