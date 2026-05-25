Park Medi World gallops on acquisition of Medicity Hospital

Park Medi World surged 7.92% to Rs 280 after the company announced the acquisition of The Medicity Hospital in Rudrapur, Uttarakhand, for around Rs 177 crore.

The acquisition will be carried out through the purchase of V3 Healthcare, which operates The Medicity Hospital. The transaction will be completed in two phases, with 80% stake acquisition expected by 31 August 2026 and the remaining 20% by 30 April 2030.

The Medicity Hospital is a 330-bed multi-super speciality hospital and is the largest hospital in the Kumaon region. The facility is NABH accredited and offers more than 20 specialities, including cardiology, neurosurgery, oncology, orthopaedics and nephrology.

Park Medi World said the acquisition marks its entry into Uttarakhand and expands its presence to a sixth state. The company said the deal aligns with its strategy of expanding in high-potential and underserved healthcare markets.

The target company reported unaudited turnover of Rs 55.74 crore in FY26 compared with Rs 49.04 crore in FY25 and Rs 42.46 crore in FY24.

Park Group currently operates 16 hospitals with a combined capacity of 3,960 beds across North India. The group plans to add another 1,500 beds through ongoing expansion projects, taking total capacity to 5,790 beds by March 2028.

On a consolidated basis, Park Medi World's net profit rose 58.03% to Rs 70.86 crore while net sales rose 30.09% to Rs 460.41 crore in Q4 March 2026 over Q4 March 2025.

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