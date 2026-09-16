Park Medi World inks agreement to operate and manage a 300-bed hospital in Kanpur

Park Medi World said that it has entered into a long-term operations and management (O&M) arrangement to operate and manage a 300-bed multi-super speciality hospital in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

The facility, which is an established hospital, will be renovated and re-equipped and will be commissioned by the end of the current financial year, to be operated under the arrangement for a term of 28 years.

Under the O&M model, Park Group will assume complete operation and management of the hospital on an asset-light basis. This involves investing in renovation, modernisation and medical equipment, and operating the facility under a long-term arrangement without an upfront acquisition of land or building.

This capital efficient structure allows the Group to add operational bed capacity rapidly at a fraction of the capital required for an owned or a greenfield facility.

The 300-bed facility, spread over approximately 1.2 lakh square feet of covered area, will be brought up to Park Group's clinical and infrastructure standards ahead of commissioning, and will offer a comprehensive range of multi-super speciality services to Kanpur and its surrounding catchment.

Kanpur is one of Uttar Pradesh's largest cities and a major industrial and commercial centre, serving a substantial urban and semi-urban catchment.

Uttar Pradesh is India's largest state by population and among its most densely populated, yet it remains one of the most under-served in healthcare infrastructure, with hospital beds per 1,000 population materially below both the national average and the WHO benchmark of 3 beds per 1,000 making the State one of the most attractive long-term healthcare markets in the country.

Dr. Ankit Gupta, managing director, Park Medi World, said: Kanpur is an important addition to our Uttar Pradesh footprint.

The operations-and-management model allows us to bring a well-located, established facility up to Park Group standards and into service quickly without the capital outlay or lead time of an acquisition or a greenfield build."

Park Group is North India's 2nd largest hospital chain, currently operating 17 hospitals with a combined capacity of 4,300 beds as on date. Together with this facility at Kanpur, the Group is in the process of integrating 6 additional hospitals and expanding capacity at 3 existing units.

The company's consolidated net profit jumped 42.31% to Rs 82.51 crore on a 19.27% increase in revenue to Rs 475.71 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared with Q1 FY26.

The scrip was up 0.05% to currently trade at Rs 279.40 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News