Park Medi World rises after launching Panchkula hospital

Park Medi World rose 5% to Rs 214.55 after the company announced the launch of its multi-super specialty hospital in Panchkula on 10 April 2026, marking a key expansion in North India.

The newly launched facility is aimed at strengthening access to tertiary and quaternary care across the Tricity region, covering Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and Chandigarh. The move is expected to reduce dependence on metro cities such as Delhi for advanced treatments.

The Panchkula hospital is equipped with advanced diagnostics, modular operation theatres, and critical care infrastructure. It will offer services across major specialties including oncology, neurosciences, orthopedics, cardiology, and robotic-assisted procedures, with a significant focus on high-acuity and critical care.

The launch comes alongside the ongoing expansion of the company's Mohali facility, further scaling its regional presence. With this, the groups combined capacity in the Tricity region is expected to reach around 850 beds.

Park Group currently operates 16 hospitals with a total capacity of 3,960 beds. The company is also in the process of adding five more hospitals and expanding existing facilities, which is expected to increase total capacity to 5,460 beds by March 2028.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Park Medi World rose 11.38% to Rs 50.78 while net sales rose 17.76% to Rs 409.97 crore in Q3 December 2025 over Q3 December 2024.