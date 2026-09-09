Park Medi World sets up subsidiary for Prayagraj hospital

Park Medi World announced that it has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary, Park Medicity Prayagraj to develop and operate a 550-bed multi-super-speciality hospital in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

The subsidiary will operate in the healthcare sector and undertake the development and operation of the hospital, which has been awarded to the company under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model by the Prayagraj Municipal Corporation, Uttar Pradesh.

Park Medi World will infuse Rs 0.15 crore into the subsidiary through the subscription of 1,50,000 equity shares of face value Rs 10 each. The company, along with its nominees, will hold 100% of the equity share capital of the subsidiary.

Park Group of Hospitals is North India's largest hospital chain, currently operating 17 hospitals. offers a comprehensive range of clinical servicesspanning super-specialities such as cardiology, neurology, oncology, orthopaedics, gastroenterology, critical care, nephrology, organ transplants, gene therapy, stem-cell therapy, and women & child health.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 35.23% to Rs 82.51 crore on 19.27% increase in net sales to Rs 475.71 crore in Q1 FY27 over Q1 FY26.

The scrip declined 1.62% to settle at Rs 282.10 on Tuesday, 8 September 2026.

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