Park Medi World to set up 550-bed speciality hospital in Prayagraj
Under PPP modelPark Medi World has been awarded a mandate under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model by the Prayagraj Municipal Corporation, Uttar Pradesh, for the development and operation of a 550-bed multi-super-speciality hospital in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.
Under the concession, Park Group will construct the hospital facility over a period of two years from the appointed date and operate the facility under a long-term lease for a period of 45 years and entails an investment of approximately Rs 200 crore.
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First Published: Aug 26 2026 | 12:04 PM IST