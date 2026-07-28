Parliament adjourned till 2 pm amid Opposition uproar over police action on NEET protesters

Proceedings in both Houses of Parliament were adjourned till 2:00 pm on Tuesday after Opposition members disrupted business over the alleged police action against students protesting the NEET paper leak controversy.

The disruption came as Parliament was scheduled to take up the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, which seeks to strengthen the legal framework against examination malpractices and paper leaks. The Opposition has been demanding a discussion on the alleged police crackdown on student protesters before the bill is debated.

In the Lok Sabha, Speaker Om Birla began proceedings by congratulating Indian athletes on their achievements at the 23rd Commonwealth Games and the World Junior Squash Championship 2026.

As Question Hour commenced, Opposition members raised slogans over the alleged police action against students, forcing repeated interruptions.

Birla urged members to allow the House to function and appealed to both the government and the Opposition to build consensus for a discussion on the anti-paper leak bill. He said Parliament was a forum for debate and dialogue and stressed that Question Hour should not be disrupted. With the protests continuing, he adjourned the House till 2:00 pm.

The Rajya Sabha witnessed similar scenes. After Union ministers tabled official papers and the report of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution was presented, Opposition members raised the NEET issue during Zero Hour. Chairman C.P. Radhakrishnan adjourned the House till 2:00 pm amid persistent sloganeering.

The latest disruptions extend a series of washouts during the Monsoon Session, with the Opposition pressing the government over its handling of the NEET paper leak controversy and the alleged use of force against student protesters. The protests intensified after police action during demonstrations in several states, including an incident in Bihar in which a police constable was suspended for firing an assault rifle into the air while dispersing protesters. The controversy has already led to the resignation of former Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and the formation of a government task force headed by Nandan Nilekani to recommend reforms to the examination system.

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