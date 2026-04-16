Parliament begins special session to push women's reservation amendments

A three-day special sitting of Parliament began on 16 April 2026 to consider Constitutional amendments linked to the implementation of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam.

The legislation, passed in 2023, provides for 33% reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and State Assemblies.

The government is set to introduce three Bills to operationalise the law. These include the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, the Delimitation Bill, and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill.

The proposed changes aim to enable seat reservation through a fresh delimitation exercise. They also include amendments to laws governing Union Territories.

The Constitution Amendment Bill proposes increasing the strength of the Lok Sabha to up to 850 seats. It also allows Parliament to determine the population data used for seat allocation.

The amendments seek to delink the reservation rollout from the next census. This could enable implementation ahead of the 2029 general elections.

The government has urged political parties to support the amendments, stating that the legislation is balanced and inclusive.

Several parties have issued whips to ensure the presence of their MPs during the session.

Opposition parties have backed womens reservation in principle but raised concerns over delimitation provisions. They have indicated plans to oppose these aspects during parliamentary debates.