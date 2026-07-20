Monday, July 20, 2026 | 12:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Parliament Monsoon Session begins amid Opposition protests; Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourned till noon

Parliament Monsoon Session begins amid Opposition protests; Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourned till noon

Last Updated : Jul 20 2026 | 12:04 PM IST
The Monsoon Session of Parliament began on a stormy note on Monday, with proceedings in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha adjourned till noon after Opposition members disrupted the Houses over a range of issues.

In the Lok Sabha, Speaker Om Birla adjourned the House shortly after Question Hour began as Opposition MPs raised slogans and entered the Well of the House.

The House had earlier paid tributes to former Members of Parliament Nadendla Bhaskara Rao, Omwati Devi, Sudhangshu Seal, Maj Gen B C Khanduri (Retd), K P Dhanapalan and Pyare Lal Sankhwar. The Speaker also paid homage to Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani, the Father Amir of Qatar.

 

The Rajya Sabha also witnessed disruptions and was adjourned till 12 pm.

Ahead of the session, the Congress and other INDIA bloc parties said they would press the government on issues including alleged irregularities in Ram Mandir donations, repeated examination paper leaks, the ethanol-blending policy and other public concerns.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, meanwhile, expressed hope for a productive session and urged all parties to engage in constructive discussions on issues of national importance.

The Monsoon Session, scheduled to run from 20 July to 13 August 2026, will have 19 sittings and is expected to consider several key government Bills, while the Opposition is preparing to challenge the Centre on a range of political and policy issues.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Kolte-Patil Developers slips after Q1 sales remain flat at Rs 617 crore

Kolte-Patil Developers slips after Q1 sales remain flat at Rs 617 crore

Volumes jump at JSW Steel Ltd counter

Volumes jump at JSW Steel Ltd counter

Soaring oil prices and notable weakness in local equities weigh on INR

Soaring oil prices and notable weakness in local equities weigh on INR

Lords Mark Industries hits the roof after securing CREDA solar lighting project

Lords Mark Industries hits the roof after securing CREDA solar lighting project

L&T's Minerals & Metals business bags mega orders

L&T's Minerals & Metals business bags mega orders

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 20 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayQ1 Results TodayCJP Parliament MarchStocks To Buy TodayAxis Bank Target PriceCentral Bank of India Q1 Result Sensex TodayDHSE Kerala Plus One Result 2026Personal Finance