Parmax Pharma reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.58 crore in the March 2026 quarter
Sales decline 31.47% to Rs 3.31 croreNet Loss of Parmax Pharma reported to Rs 0.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 31.47% to Rs 3.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 4.16 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 2.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 57.06% to Rs 12.11 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 28.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales3.314.83 -31 12.1128.20 -57 OPM %-46.83-11.59 --30.140.92 - PBDT-2.02-0.90 -124 -4.84-0.29 -1569 PBT-2.27-0.72 -215 -5.85-1.32 -343 NP-0.58-1.49 61 -4.16-2.09 -99
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First Published: Jun 04 2026 | 9:04 AM IST