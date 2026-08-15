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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Parmax Pharma reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.20 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Parmax Pharma reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.20 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 15 2026 | 10:51 AM IST

Sales rise 323.71% to Rs 8.22 crore

Net profit of Parmax Pharma reported to Rs 2.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 323.71% to Rs 8.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales8.221.94 324 OPM %10.10-12.89 -PBDT2.68-0.52 LP PBT2.20-0.76 LP NP2.20-0.76 LP

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First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 10:51 AM IST